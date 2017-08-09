FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.14/shr
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 9, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.14/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc reports financial results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc qtrly restaurant sales $279.5 million versus $241.4 million

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - increasing sales guidance for year to reflect recent acquisitions while maintaining previous guidance for adjusted EBITDA

* Q2 same restaurant sales rose 4.6 percent

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees FY total restaurant sales of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

