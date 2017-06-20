FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group prices upsized offering of $75 mln senior secured second lien notes
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 20, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group prices upsized offering of $75 mln senior secured second lien notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc-

* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. prices upsized offering of $75 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2022

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - priced a private offering of 8.00% senior secured second lien notes due 2022 in aggregate amount of $75 million

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - new notes will be issued at 106.5% of principal amount plus accrued interest from may 1, 2017

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - new notes will be issued as additional notes under indenture, dated april 29, 2015,

* Carrols Restaurant Group-after giving effect to closing, will have $275 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes outstanding

* Carrols Restaurant Group- intends to use net proceeds to repay outstanding revolving credit borrowings under its senior credit facility, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.