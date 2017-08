Aug 7 (Reuters) - CARR'S GROUP PLC:

* ‍ACQUIRES NUVISION ENGINEERING, INC.​

* CARR'S GROUP - ‍DEAL FOR AN INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $11.5M AND A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF UP TO $20M DEPENDENT ON FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE​