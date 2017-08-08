BRIEF-Carsales.com says FY adjusted NPAT was up 8 percent to A$119.1 million

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Carsales.Com Ltd

* FY adjusted NPAT up 8% to $119.1m

* FY revenue from ordinary activities A$$372.1 million versus A$344 million

* Final dividend up 10% to 21.5c

* “Anticipate revenue, EBITDA and NPAT growth will remain solid in domestic core business”

* “Finance and related services business has demonstrated signs of stabilising in Q4 which we anticipate will continue into FY18”

