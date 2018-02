Feb 7 (Reuters) - Carsales.Com Ltd:

* HY ‍PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS UP 27% TO A$60.2 MILLION

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $‍200.1 MILLION VERSUS $178.6 MILLION

* 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED 20.5 CENTS‍​ PER SHARE

* ‍"WE EXPECT OUR DOMESTIC ADJACENT BUSINESSES TO CONTINUE TO BUILD SCALE AND BREADTH CONSISTENT WITH H1 FY18"​