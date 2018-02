BRIEF-Cars.Com Announces The Acquisition Of Dealer Inspire And Launch Digital Marketing

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cars.Com Inc:

* CARS.COM ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF DEALER INSPIRE AND LAUNCH DIGITAL MARKETING

* CARS.COM INC - DEAL FOR $165 MILLION IN CASH

* CARS.COM INC - DEAL INCLUDES POTENTIAL ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION BASED ON FUTURE PERFORMANCE

* CARS.COM - ADDITIONAL INCENTIVES UP TO $40 MILLION FOR OVER-PERFORMANCE OVER THREE-YEAR PERIOD AVAILABLE AS PART OF DEAL

* CARS.COM INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2018

* CARS.COM INC - EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ABOUT 10 TO 11 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018

* CARS.COM - CO EXPECTS TO SELL BETWEEN $25 MILLION AND $30 MILLION OF ANNUAL INCREMENTAL REVENUE THROUGH ITS EXISTING SALES TEAM

* CARS.COM INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN 2019

* CARS.COM INC - DEALER INSPIRE AND LDM ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY 15 PERCENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IN 2018