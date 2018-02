BRIEF-Carter's Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $2.32

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Carter’s Inc:

* CARTER’S, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.84

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 22% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.45 PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES $1.03 BILLION, GROWTH OF 10%​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 15%​

* ‍HAS APPROVED $20 MILLION IN SPECIAL COMPENSATION AWARDS TO ALL OF ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES​

* CARTER‘S - IN 2018, PLAN TO REINVEST ABOUT HALF OF $40 MILLION BENEFIT FROM LOWER TAX RATE IN BRAND MARKETING, IMPROVED ECOMMERCE CAPABILITIES

* ‍ PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES IN Q4 INCLUDES A NET TAX BENEFIT OF $40.0 MILLION RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX ACT

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19, REVENUE VIEW $783.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19, REVENUE VIEW $783.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.64, REVENUE VIEW $3.60 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S