BRIEF-Cartesian says exploring strategic alternatives

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cartesian Inc
* Cartesian announces exploration of strategic alternatives and executive management changes
* Cartesian inc - announced a series of executive management changes
* Cartesian inc - strategic review committee of board is leading process of exploring strategic alternatives
* Cartesian inc - peter woodward will resign from his position as chief executive officer, effective november 15
* Cartesian inc - chief financial officer john ferrara will resign from his position as cfo, effective november 15
* Cartesian inc - woodward will remain a member of company’s board of directors
* Cartesian inc - dermod ranaghan, managing director of emea, will add role of acting chief financial officer for company
* Cartesian - serafin, hawkins, ranaghan, william hill, with chairman tringali, will constitute an office of chief executive under direction of tringali
* Cartesian inc - in connection with review of strategic alternatives, co has postponed its annual shareholder meeting to allow process to be concluded