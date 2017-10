Oct 11 (Reuters) - Cartrack Holdings Ltd:

* HY ‍TOTAL REVENUE UP 14% TO R629,9 MILLION​

* HY ‍HEADLINE EPS (HEPS) OF 46,2 CENTS, UP 20%​

* DECLARED DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 18 CENTS​

* HY ‍RETURN ON EQUITY OF 59%​

* CCARTRACK EXPECTS TO CONTINUE DOUBLE DIGIT SUBSCRIBER AND REVENUE GROWTH IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE​