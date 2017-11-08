FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.28
November 8, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cascadian Therapeutics Inc:

* Cascadian Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cascadian therapeutics - ‍ cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $113.0 million as of Sept 30, 2017, compared to $62.8 million at Dec 31, 2016​

* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc - ‍ cash used in operations for 2017 is expected to be approximately $50.0 million to $54.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

