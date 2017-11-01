BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc

* Casella Waste Systems Inc announces third quarter 2017 results and raises 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue $160.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $154.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Casella Waste Systems Inc - ‍raised revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and normalized free cash flow guidance ranges for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017​

* Casella Waste Systems Inc sees ‍2017 revenues between $585 million and $595 million​

* Casella Waste Systems Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA between $126 million and $129 million​

* Casella Waste Systems Inc sees ‍2017 normalized free cash flow between $34 million and $37 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $586.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: