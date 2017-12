Dec 7 (Reuters) - Casetek Holdings Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 80 million new shares of the company

* Subscription record date is Dec. 31

* Last date before book closure is Dec. 26

* Book closure period is from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31

* Payment period is from Jan. 4, 2018 to Feb. 5, 2018

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BKsT9f

