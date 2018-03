BRIEF-Caseys General Stores Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $5.08

March 7 (Reuters) - Caseys General Stores Inc:

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.05 BILLION VERSUS $1.77 BLN‍​

* COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020

* CASEYS GENERAL STORES - ONE-TIME ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $175 MILLION IN Q3, OR APPROXIMATELY $4.60 EARNINGS PER SHARE DUE TO TAX REFORM

* APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ‍​

* IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $2.05 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021