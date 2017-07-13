FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Casino eyes H1 group operating growth of 20 pct - CFO
July 13, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Casino eyes H1 group operating growth of 20 pct - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts:

* Group expects H1 2017 group operating profit to increase by 20 percent versus H1 2016

* CFO specifies H1 2016 will be on re-stated basis

* Casino cfo says expects H1 2017 French operating profit, including real estate, to be above 115 million euros

* Casino cfo says not changing target for French hypermarkets this year, which is to break-even Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

