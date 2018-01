Jan 4 (Reuters) - Cas Medical Systems Inc:

* CASMED REPORTS PRELIMINARY NET SALES FOR THE 2017 FOURTH QUARTER

* SEES Q4 2017 SALES ABOUT $5.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $18.7 MILLION

* - ‍EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 INCLUDE LOW-TEENS PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN U.S. FORE-SIGHT SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: