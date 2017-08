July 21 (Reuters) - CASSIOPEA SPA:

* NO REVENUES WERE GENERATED IN H1 2017 SINCE ALL PRODUCTS ARE STILL UNDER DEVELOPMENT

* H1 LOSS AFTER TAXES FOR THE PERIOD EUR 9.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 8.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)