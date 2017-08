June 6 (Reuters) - CASTA DIVA GROUP SPA:

* APPROVES THE STRATEGIC PLAN 2017-2019

* SEES FY 2019 PRODUCTION VALUE AT EUR 33.5 MILLION, UP 35% VERSUS 2016 (CAGR 2016-2019 + 10%), EBITDA MARGIN 8% MORE THAN TRIPLED VERSUS FY 2016 Source text: reut.rs/2rPo0LG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)