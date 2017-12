Dec 15 (Reuters) - CASTA DIVA GROUP SPA:

* HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY MONACO GROWTH FORUMS, ACTIVE IN FINANCE EVENTS

* ACQUISITION TO BE EXECUTED VIA SETTING UP OF CASTA DIVA EVENTS FINANCE, SCHEDULED BY DEC 31

* PRICE TO BUY 100 PERCENT OF MONACO GROWTH FORUMS COULD AMOUNT TO UP TO EUR 1.7 MILLION TO BE PAID IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)