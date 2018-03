March 5 (Reuters) - CASTELLUM AB:

* CASTELLUM INVESTS IN ATTRACTIVE LOGISTICS AREA JUST OUTSIDE STOCKHOLM

* INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO SEKM 140, INCLUDING COSTS OF SEKM 41, FOR PREVIOUS PROPERTY ACQUISITION AND PRELIMINARY GROUNDWORK AT SITE

* CASTELLUM HAS BEGUN CONSTRUCTION OF A WAREHOUSE AND LOGISTICS BUILDING IN BRUNNA

* FACILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q1 OF 2019