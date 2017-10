Oct 20 (Reuters) - CASTELLUM AB

* ‍RENTAL INCOME FOR PERIOD JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2017 AMOUNTED TO SEKM 3,866 (SEKM 3,166 CORRESPONDING PERIOD PREVIOUS YEAR)​

* ‍JAN-SEP INCOME FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO SEKM 1,956 (1,492)​

* Q3 RENTAL INCOME SEK ‍​1.30 BILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 1.28 BILLION)

* Q3 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK ‍​ 708 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 674 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)