Jan 25 (Reuters) - CASTELLUM AB:

* RENTAL INCOME FOR 2017 AMOUNTED TO SEKM 5,182 (SEKM 4,533 PREVIOUS YEAR)

* 2017 INCOME FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO SEKM 2,530 (2,065)

* BOARD PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 5.30 (5.00) PER SHARE

* Q4 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.32 BILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 1.31 BILLION)

* Q4 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 574‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 586 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)