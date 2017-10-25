FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 8:41 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Castlight Health reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Castlight Health Inc

* Castlight Health announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Sees FY 2017 revenue more than $130 million

* Q3 revenue $34.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share about $0.24 to $0.28

* Castlight Health Inc qtrly ‍subscription revenue of $31.4 million, an increase of 31%​

* Castlight Health Inc - ‍expects to beat its previously-issued full year 2017 non-GAAP net loss per share guidance range of approximately $0.24 to $0.28​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $133.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Castlight Health Inc - Giovanni Colella, James Currier, have stepped down from Castlight board, effective October 25

* Castlight Health Inc - ‍Bryan Roberts, currently serving as lead independent director, assumed chairperson role ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

