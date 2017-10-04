FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports positive DMD drug data
October 4, 2017 / 3:12 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports positive DMD drug data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from open-­label extension of phase 2 MoveDMD trial evaluating edasalonexent in duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals says edasalonexent substantially slowed duchenne muscular dystrophy disease progression through 36 weeks in phase 2 trial

* Plans to initiate single global phase 3 trial with edasalonexent in patients with DMD regardless of mutation type in first half of 2018

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals says top-­line results from single global phase 3 trial with edasalonexent expected in 2020

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals says edasalonexent continued to be well tolerated with no safety signals observed to date in movedmd trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

