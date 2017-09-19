BRIEF-Catalent Inc to acquire Cook Pharmica for $950 million

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc
* Catalent to acquire Cook Pharmica for $950 million
* $750 million of deal value to be paid at closing and balance to be paid in equal installments
* Acquisition is an-all cash transaction, which Catalent expects to finance with new unsecured notes and equity
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Catalent’s adjusted net income per share in first full fiscal year following completion
* Upon completion, Cook Pharmica’s over 750 associates will join Catalent’s network
* Catalent has obtained committed financing for deal from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, BofA Merrill Lynch
* Purchase agreement to acquire Cook Pharmica is not subject to any financing condition