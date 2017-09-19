FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catalent Inc to acquire Cook Pharmica for $950 million
September 19, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Catalent Inc to acquire Cook Pharmica for $950 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc

* Catalent to acquire Cook Pharmica for $950 million

* $750 million of deal value to be paid at closing and balance to be paid in equal installments​

* Acquisition is an-all cash transaction, which Catalent expects to finance with new unsecured notes and equity​

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Catalent’s adjusted net income per share in first full fiscal year following completion​

* Upon completion, Cook Pharmica’s over 750 associates will join Catalent’s network​

* Catalent has obtained committed financing for deal from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, BofA Merrill Lynch​

* Purchase agreement to acquire Cook Pharmica is not subject to any financing condition​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

