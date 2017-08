Aug 4 (Reuters) - CATALIS SE:

* H1 LOSS FOR PERIOD AFTER TAX WAS EURO -0.6M (30 JUNE 2016: EURO -1.1M)

* H1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF EURO 9.9M (30 JUNE 2016: EURO 9.6M)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)