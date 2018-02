BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 1/2 Study Of Subcutaneous Cb 2679D/Isu304

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc:

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF SUBCUTANEOUS CB 2679D/ISU304 IN INDIVIDUALS WITH HEMOPHILIA B

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC - ALL INDIVIDUALS WITH SEVERE HEMOPHILIA IMPROVED TO MILD HEMOPHILIA ACTIVITY LEVELS AFTER ONLY SIX DAILY DOSES

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES - ‍RESULTS SUGGEST LONG-TERM DOSING OF SQ CB 2679D COULD MAINTAIN STABLE CLOTTING ACTIVITY IN HIGH-MILD HEMOPHILIA TO NORMAL RANGE​

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍NO INHIBITORS TO CB 2679D OR FIX WERE INDUCED TO DATE​

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES-‍1 SUBJECT HAD MODERATE ADVERSE EVENTS OF PAIN,ERYTHEMA,REDNESS AFTER FIRST 2 INJECTIONS, MILD RATING AFTER SUBSEQUENT INJECTIONS​