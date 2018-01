Jan 4 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc:

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INITIATES PHASE 2/3 TRIAL OF MARZEPTACOG ALFA (ACTIVATED) FOR PROPHYLAXIS IN HEMOPHILIA A OR B WITH INHIBITORS

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍INTERIM DATA FOR PHASE 2 MARZAA TRIAL​ EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018