BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences Provides Corporate Update

March 1 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc:

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 OPERATING & FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES - ‍CASH BALANCE OF OVER $135 MILLION AFTER FEB FOLLOW-ON FINANCING ALLOWS FOR INDEPENDENT DEVELOPMENT OF LEAD PROGRAMS​

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍COMPANY HAS NO OUTSTANDING NOTES OR DEBT​

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS $0.1 MILLION, VERSUS $1.5 MILLION FOR PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​