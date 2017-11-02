FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Catalyst biosciences Q3 loss per share $1.34
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 2, 2017 / 1:09 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-Catalyst biosciences Q3 loss per share $1.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences reports third quarter 2017 operating & financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $1.34

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - ‍phase 1/2 trial of factor IX CB 2679D is advancing with interim results expected by year-end​

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - ‍phase 2 trial of factor Fviia Marzeptacog Alfa (activated) on track for initiation by year-end​

* Catalyst Biosciences- ‍believes existing capital resources will be sufficient to meet its projected operating requirements for at least next 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.