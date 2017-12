BRIEF-Catalyst Midstream Partners Announces Binding Open Season for New Crude Oil Gathering System

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wpx Energy Inc:

* CATALYST MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LLC ANNOUNCES BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR NEW CRUDE OIL GATHERING SYSTEM TO SERVE THE DELAWARE BASIN

* CATALYST MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - STATELINE CRUDE LAUNCHED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR CONTRACTUAL COMMITMENTS TO CRUDE OIL GATHERING, RELATED PIPELINE SYSTEM

* CATALYST MIDSTREAM PARTNERS- BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMENCED DEC 8, 2017, AT 4 P.M. CST AND IS SCHEDULED TO CONCLUDE AT 4 P.M. CST ON JANUARY 8, 2018

* CATALYST MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NEW TERMINAL, NEARING COMPLETION, WILL HAVE AN INITIAL WORKING STORAGE CAPACITY OF 50,000 BARRELS

* CATALYST MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS CONSTRUCTION ON CO'S NEW CRUDE OIL GATHERING SYSTEM HAS BEGUN AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY Q4 OF 2018