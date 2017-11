BRIEF-Catalyst Pharma Posts Positive Top-Line Results From Second Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Firdapse

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF FIRDAPSE® IN PATIENTS WITH LAMBERT-EATON MYASTHENIC SYNDROME

* CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍TREATMENT WITH FIRDAPSE ACHIEVED STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS AND SECONDARY ENDPOINT​

* CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍POSITIVE RESULTS TO SUPPORT PLANNED NDA SUBMISSION IN Q1 OF 2018​

* CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍FIRDAPSE WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED BY PATIENTS IN TRIAL​