Oct 31 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment in second Phase 3 trial of Firdapse® in patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍top-line results for Phase 3 trial of Firdapse expected in early December​