Dec 4 (Reuters) - CATANA GROUP SA:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR 2017/2018, SEES INCREASE OF SALES OF NEW BOATS THAT SHOULD GO BEYOND 35 PERCENT

* FOR 2017/2018, SEES DOUBLED GROUP PROFITABILITY