Jan 31 (Reuters) - Catasys Inc:

* CATASYS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ONTRAK-HC TO ILLINOIS WITH SECOND LARGEST BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD HEALTH PLAN

* CATASYS INC - ENROLLMENT HAS COMMENCED AND IS EXPECTED TO GROW THROUGHOUT 2018

* CATASYS INC - ONTRAK SOLUTION IS NOW AVAILABLE TO ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL MEMBERS IN ILLINOIS