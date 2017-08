July 11 (Reuters) - CATELLA AB

* CATELLA ESTABLISHES OPERATIONS IN THE NETHERLANDS

* ‍ACQUIRED DUTCH REAL ESTATE SERVICES PROVIDER PANTA RHEI ADVISORY B.V.​

* ‍PANTA RHEI ADVISORY WILL BE RENAMED TO CATELLA IM BENELUX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)