BRIEF-Catella To Conduct Strategic Review Of Card Acquiring Business​

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Catella Ab:

* CATELLA PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2017 AND CONDUCTS A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF CARD ACQUIRING, RESULTING IN REDUCED INCOME IN 2018

* ‍DECIDED TO CONDUCT A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS CARD ACQUIRING BUSINESS​

* ‍ DUE TO STRATEGIC REVIEW, CLIENT PORTFOLIO WILL BE REDUCED, STRATEGIC OPTIONS WILL BE EVALUATED IN RELATION TO REMAINING CLIENT PORTFOLIO​

* ‍INCOME WITHIN CARD ACQUIRING BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY APPROXIMATELY SEK 70M ANNUALLY FROM END OF Q1 OF 2018​

* DUE TO STRATEGIC REVIEW, IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL WILL TAKE PLACE TOTALLING SEK 53M IN BANKING BUSINESS AREA​

‍PRELIMINARY TOTAL INCOME FOR FULL-YEAR 2017 AMOUNTS TO SEK 2,477M​