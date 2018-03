Feb 28 (Reuters) - CATENA AB:

* CATENA INVESTS SEK 115 MILLION IN MALMÖ AND SIGNS LEASE WITH CHEFS CULINAR

* ‍HAS TODAY SIGNED A SEVEN-YEAR LEASE WITH CHEFS CULINAR​

* ‍IS INVESTING MORE THAN SEK 115 MILLION IN A NEW LOGISTICS BUILDING​