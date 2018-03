March 6 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC:

* CATENA MEDIA AGREES ON PRE-PAYMENT OF EARN-OUT IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE AFFILIATE RELATED ASSETS IN BEYONDBITS MEDIA LTD.

* UNDER SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT CATENA MEDIA WILL PAY A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 2,000,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)