Nov 28 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc:

* ‍RESOLVED UPON A DIRECTED NEW ISSUE OF 350,885 ORDINARY SHARES​

* ‍ISSUE IS PAYMENT OF PART OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUIRED ASSETS IN BEYONDBITS MEDIA LTD​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 7.83582562 PER SHARE.​