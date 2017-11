Nov 9 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC:

* CATENA MEDIA ENTERS AFFILIATE MARKETING WITH FOCUS ON FINANCIAL SERVICES

* ‍ACQUIRES ALL AFFILIATE RELATED ASSETS IN BEYONDBITS​

* ‍ACQUIRED ASSETS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE QUARTERLY SALES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 750.000​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 9.250.000​