Feb 16 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC:

* CATENA MEDIA ISSUES EUR 150 MILLION NEW SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS AND REFINANCES EXISTING EUR 100 MILLION SECURED BONDS

* ‍INTEREST RATE FOR NEW BONDS IS EURIBOR 3M + 5.50 PER CENT, WITH A EURIBOR FLOOR AT 0​

* ‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 150 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS DUE 2021 UNDER A FRAMEWORK OF EUR 250 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)