FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Caterpillar announces organizational changes
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 16, 2017 / 2:09 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar announces organizational changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes

* Says three vice presidents, Paolo Fellin, Greg Folley and George Taylor, have elected to retire.

* Says is also announcing organizational changes, appointing two new vice presidents and launching a search for a third

* Chris Snodgrass appointed vice president of product support & logistics division

* Damien Giraud appointed vice president of global construction & infrastructure division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.