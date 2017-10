Oct 2 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar Inc - ‍on Sept 28, Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. Notified co of his decision, effective immediately, to resign as a member of company’s board ​

* Caterpillar Inc - Huntsman to resign from board as a result of his recent confirmation by U.S. Senate to position of U.S. Ambassador to Russia​