FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended Aug, ‍​up 11 pct
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 21, 2017 / 2:09 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended Aug, ‍​up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended august, ‍​up 11%

* Caterpillar Inc says World machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended august was up 11 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended august, up 1 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended August was up 44 percent Source text (bit.ly/2flK0Kl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.