BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended Aug, ‍​up 11 pct

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended august, ‍​up 11%

* Caterpillar Inc says World machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended august was up 11 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended august, up 1 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended August was up 44 percent Source text (bit.ly/2flK0Kl) Further company coverage: