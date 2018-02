Feb 15 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CATERPILLAR SAYS ON JAN. 31, GOT REVENUE AGENT‘S REPORT FROM IRS INDICATING END OF FIELD EXAM OF U.S. INCOME TAX RETURNS FOR 2010-2012 - SEC FILING

* CATERPILLAR - IN 2007-2012 AUDITS INCLUDING IMPACT OF LOSS CARRYBACK TO 2005, IRS PROPOSED TO TAX IN U.S. PROFITS EARNED FROM CERTAIN PARTS TRANSACTIONS BY CSARL

* CATERPILLAR - “VIGOROUSLY CONTESTING” PROPOSED INCREASES TO TAX AND PENALTIES FOR AUDIT PERIOD OF ABOUT $2.3 BILLION

* CATERPILLAR SAYS DO NOT ANTICIPATE A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OR DECREASE TO CO‘S UNRECOGNIZED TAX BENEFITS FOR THE IRS AUDIT WITHIN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS

* CATERPILLAR SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVE ULTIMATE DISPOSITION OF THE IRS AUDIT WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION