BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales up‍​ 13 percent for 3-month rolling period ended Sept

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar Inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up‍​ 13 percent

* Caterpillar says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up 2 percent ‍

* Caterpillar says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up 43 pct‍​‍​

* Caterpillar says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up 6 percent