FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Caterpillar sees FY‍​ power generation industry sales to be about flat to slightly up
Sections
Featured
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Autos
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 5:24 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar sees FY‍​ power generation industry sales to be about flat to slightly up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar sees power generation industry sales to be about flat to slightly up for the full year - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar - expect material costs to put pressure moving forward - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar - “mining cycle has started to turn” - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar - demand for aftermarket parts remains at a healthy level - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says sees FY sales about $44 billion - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says expect higher material costs to negatively impact Q4 operating leverage - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says resource industries FY sales expectations increased due to higher aftermarket parts sales expectation - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar - power generation industry remains challenged, we anticipate sales to be about flat to slightly up for the full year - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says has been a good year for aftermarket parts for mining and North American oil and gas applications - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says pricing will be competitive as we move into 2018 - conf call‍​

* Caterpillar says for resource industries, see FY segment margins close to September YTD - conf call‍​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.