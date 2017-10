Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* Purchase Of 32 Airbus A321-200NEO Aircraft

* CPAS and Airbus S.A.S. Entered into purchase agreement

* Aircraft basic price of Airbus aircraft is approximately US$4,064 million

* Swire Pacific and Air China have approved transaction​

* Company is expecting to take delivery of Airbus aircraft from 2020 to 2023