Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cato Corp:

* CATO REPORTS JANUARY SAME-STORE SALES DOWN 6%

* Q4 SALES FELL 3 PERCENT TO $211.1 MILLION

* JANUARY SALES ROSE 19 PERCENT TO $54.2 MILLION

* SEES FY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 TO $0.40

* ON A COMPARABLE 14-WEEK BASIS, TOTAL SALES FOR QUARTER DECREASED 8% AND QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 8% FROM LAST YEAR

* NOW EXPECT Q4 EARNINGS TO BE A LOSS OF BETWEEN $0.55 AND $0.65

* ESTIMATE FOR FULL YEAR EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS IN RANGE OF $0.30 TO $0.40