Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cato Corp-

* Cato reports 3Q EPS of $0.11

* Q3 sales fell 9 percent to $188.4 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 9 percent

* Cato Corp - has opened 6 new stores during 2017, down from original plan of 13 stores and expects to close 26 stores versus original plan of 19 stores​

* Cato Corp - "‍continue to expect our full year earnings to be significantly below last year"​